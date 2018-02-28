‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals New Stills Of Goku's Perfect Ultra Instinct Form

This weekend, the Dragon Ball fandom is in for a treat. The series will make a comeback after its recent one-week hiatus to share episode 129 with fans. The exciting release will see Goku reveal his mastered take on Ultra Instinct, but you can get a preview of the form now.

You can all thank Super Dragon Ball Heroes for the super-special peek.

Recently, Japan had a brand-new issue of Shueisha's V-Jump go live. The magazine contained an advert for the game's next update, and the spread featured its take for Goku's new form.

As you can see below, the images of Ultra Instinct Goku are small but telling. The first sees Goku in all his silver-haired glory preparing an energy blast. The Saiyan is totally shirtless after the upper bit of his Gi got shredded, but the makeover does not bother Goku. He looks way too focus on his attack to care about his exposed chest.

The second photo shows a full-body image of Goku in the new form. The picture has the hero charging up the same energy blast as before, but fans can get a look at the lower-half of his body. Goku managed to keep his pants safe in this form, so don't be expecting to see any skin there. Goku's rippling thighs are staying covered and that is that.

This is how it will look!! pic.twitter.com/GJsK5iz35g — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) February 19, 2018

Of course, this is not the first time Super Dragon Ball Heroes has previewed Ultra Instinct Goku. The video game released a trailer for its new mission, and the reel animated the power-up for fans. The stunning sequence saw Goku transform into his newly mastered state, and it made fans ever more pumped to see its anime debut.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you ready to see Goku's power-up in the anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!