Dragon Ball’s Infamous ‘Over 9000’ Line is Being Turned Into a Funko

It looks like one of anime’s most famous script blunders is being turned into a collectible! Not long ago, Hot Topic went live with another stream dedicated to its upcoming Funko exclusives. It was there the company informed fans a new Vegeta vinyl is on its way, and the Funko recreates one of Dragon Ball Z‘s most famous scenes.

Can you guess what it is? Well, the clue about Vegeta should give it away. When you think of the Saiyan’s most famous moment from the anime, it won’t take long before a certain ‘IT’S OVER 9000’ line comes to mind, after all.

Yes, that’s right. Hot Topic will be releasing a new Funko figure of Vegeta panicking over Goku’s huge power levels. The figure will be called Vegeta (Over 9000!), and he is posed in a way that should look familiar to fans.

First look at Vegeta (Over 9000!) pic.twitter.com/UcbuERvt70 — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) September 12, 2019

As you can see above, the Saiyan is dressed up in his classic armor, and his tail is wrapped around his midsection. In one hand, Vegeta is seen holding a scouter, and his tight grip has clearly crushed the device. Sadly, Vegeta doesn’t look as angry as he does in the anime for this scene, but the Funko does its best. After all, the guy’s eyebrows look rather terse, and his stance all but screams tension.

So far, there is no public release date for this Dragon Ball Z figure, but Hot Topic will be carrying the exclusive. Fans of the anime will no doubt want this figure if not just to complete their Vegeta collection. After all, the Saiyan has amassed quite the collection of vinyl figures over the years, and several of his exclusive Funko pieces are pretty hard to come by.

