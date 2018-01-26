‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Clarifies Point About Vegeta’s Suit

Thanks to Dragon Ball Super we can now put one detail about Vegeta’s wardrobe to rest: how, exactly, he rocks that iconic blue and white Saiyan battle armor!

Huh… I always thought that was a 1 piece spandex-esque outfit. 🤔 — Marko Radetić 🐝🇭🇷 (@Mohrrix) January 18, 2018



As you can see from that comment above, there are a fair number of Vegeta fans that were living in the shadow of a major misconception! The Prince of Saiyans does not (repeat: does not) wear a spandex one-piece!

This may be a trivial matter to some, but to others, it’s validation of everything that Vegeta is – and is not. Given how passionate of a following the character has, it’s no surprise that the manga took the time to literally illustrate the answer for us.

Bonus: we get another important confirmation: Vegeta seems to be a boxers (not briefs) sort of guy!

