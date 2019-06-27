Funimation Announces 25th Anniversary Vegeta Funko Pop

Funimation is celebrating its big silver anniversary in style this year. Thanks to the support of fans, the company turns 25-years-old in 2019, and Funimation is hyping the milestone with a slew of special Funko Pop figures. And thanks to a new announcement, fans have learned Dragon Ball is the next series coming up to bat.

Over on Twitter, Funimation confirmed its release of a special silver chrome Vegeta figure in honor of its silver anniversary.

“The newest exclusive Funiversary series Funko Pop is here,” Funimation teased fans. “Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z is making her silver chrome debut. Snag the second Funko Pop of our limited-edition anniversary series now!”

The newest exclusive #funiversary series @OriginalFunko Pop is here! Vegeta from @dragonballz is making his silver chrome debut. Snag the second Funko Pop of our limited-edition anniversary series now! 🔥 https://t.co/cmFAYhyqUw pic.twitter.com/8a5hOvGcjX — Funimation (@FUNimation) June 25, 2019

As you can see above, the Vegeta figure heralds back to the Saiyan’s days as a bad guy. The chrome villain is donning a power scouter, and his shoulders are looking real broad thanks to his Saiyan armor. With his hands crossed, Vegeta looks like a force to be reckoned with, so hardcore Funko collectors will want to snag this figure before it moves into the vault.

Right now, Funimation still has limited quantities of the Pop available. The anniversary piece retails for just under $30 before shipping and tax, so fans will want to plan out the purchase accordingly.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.