What Is The Highest Rated Dragon Ball Film?

Dragon Ball is a franchise that is showing no signs of stopping any time soon. Though the anime has wrapped its initial Dragon Ball Super run, with the English dub continuing toward the finish line, the manga continues with Goku and Vegeta fighting against the ancient sorcerer of Moro. A new film is reportedly even in the works, so what better time than now to review which of the twenty films under the Dragon Ball umbrella had the highest ratings?

Reddit User RVXZENITH posted the Rotten Tomatoes score for Dragon Ball Super: Broly which takes the nod for receiving the highest critics’ score with a “fresh” rating of 83% from critics and a rating of “93%” from audience reviews:

What really set Broly apart from its Dragon Ball movie brethren was the fact that the film itself was in continuity. Along with Battle Of Gods and Resurrection of F, the Super films have presented stories that are influential to the franchise overall, whereas all of the Dragon Ball Z movies have been outside of the realm of the main storyline. The most recent Dragon Ball Super film also presented a level of animation that brought the fights of the series to a brand new level, presenting a fast paced all out brawl that stunned audiences in both theaters and home video.

A breakdown of the franchise has four Dragon Ball movies, thirteen Dragon Ball Z films, and three Super installments, with Broly appearing in four of them. Though his first three appearances in movies 8, 10, and 11 didn’t necessarily “count” as they took place outside of continuity, they still went a long way into making the “Legendary Super Saiyan” a fan favorite. What the most recent Broly film managed to do wasn’t just creating some of the best fights in the series, but giving audiences a fully formed story that presented a new take on the world of the Saiyans and the past.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.