SDCC 2018 Exclusive ‘Dragon Ball’ Whis Funko Pop Halts Sales

Dragon Ball collectors are no joke, and it seems like fans learned that the hard way this week. After a blip in sales, it looks like the SDCC 2018 exclusive Funko Pop of Whis is halting sales because of its insanely high demand.

So, if you are wanting to add the figure to your anime collection, you will need to wait a bit or pay up for a re-sale price.

Over on Twitter, Funimation updated fans on its sales situation for the Metallic Whis figure. The company apologized to fans after its site went down due to the volume of people trying to buy a Whis Pop.

We have an update for you regarding Whis Funko Pop! sales. For those of you with further questions or concerns about your order, our support team @FunimationHelp is here for you! 💜 pic.twitter.com/r0TaFfnAfL — Funimation (@FUNimation) July 24, 2018

“It is our intention to make the products you love available to you and we did not do a great job this time,” Funimation wrote on Twitter.

“Our website experienced a surge in traffic yesterday causing frustration for those of you trying to visit the site, and ultimately led to our site shutting down. This traffic was the direct result of the SDCC 2018 exclusive Whis Funko Pop we made available for sale.”

Continuing, Funimation said it is halting sales of the Pop for an indefinite period of time as the company goes through orders which were successfully made.

“While our site is back up and running, we are stopping all future sales of this particular Funko Pop as our site cannot currently provide the experience you expect and deserve for a product with this demand.

We understand this is a disappointment to many and we have learned a great deal about how we will do this better next time.

Our primary goal right now is to ensure that every completed order is fulfilled. We appreciate your patience as we review all the individual orders. For those of you who were not able to purchase due to the incredibly high demand, we apologize.”

For those unaware of how big this exclusive POP it, you should not be surprised at how much traffic Funimation was overloaded with. At SDCC, the Whis collectible was in hot demand and even forced the company’s booth to shut down and revert to a ticket-based system. Right now, secondhand sales of the Whis POP are going for an average price of $170 with higher bids ranging into $300.

