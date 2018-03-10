New ‘Dragon Ball’ Rumors Address ‘Xenoverse 3’ Development

Arc System Works’ Dragon Ball FighterZ may have delivered a concrete fighting game experience for anime fans and fighting game fans alike, but there’s a major debate in the fandom surrounding the other major fighting Dragon Ball fighting game Dragon Ball Xenoverse.

Regardless of where you stand in that debate, the news of a possible third entry would likely get you excited. Unless a latest rumor saying that instead of a new Xenoverse title, the next Dragon Ball Z game is instead an action role playing game based on the original Dragon Ball series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a leak from Dasvergeben (as reported by Shoryuken), a leaker who’s become prominent in the fighting game community for revealing the likes of Soul Calibur VI, Injustice 2 DLC characters, and the addition of Bardock and Broly to Dragon Ball FighterZ before their initial release, states that the next Dragon Ball game in production is not the oft-rumored Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 but instead an action RPG based on the original Dragon Ball series is in pre-production.

While this will definitely take wind out of the sails of Xenoverse fans, at least they currently have new content to chew on as the series recently added a new story campaign, and new characters Ultra Instinct Goku, Jiren, Android 17, and new character Fu who stirs it all up.

Then again, as with all rumors, this should be taken with a healthy amount of salt as nothing has been officially confirmed or de-confirmed. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

via Shoryuken

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!