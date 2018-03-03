‘One Piece’ Gives Yamcha A Straw Hat Makeover

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has some of the most distinct and recognizable characters in anime and manga, but another series with just as valuable of a reputation is Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball.

In fact, Oda once put his own artistic spin on Toriyama’s character Yamcha, giving the fighter the respect he deserves with a fierce Wolf Fang Fist.

Yamcha may not have survived very long in the Saiyan arc, but his status as the first ancillary casualty of the arc cemented the strength of the new villains Nappa and Vegeta. Yamcha’s death served as a catalyst that quickly raised the stakes in the series far beyond anything that had been seen in the past.

In the Saiyan arc, Nappa toys with the Z Warriors by growing Saibamen, little green aliens that emerge from the ground like plants, and uses them to fight in his stead. The first to challenge these aliens is Yamcha, and after a (hilariously) too close fight with the Saibaman, it latches onto him and kamikazes in order to take out Yamcha. Thus, resulting in the famous image of Yamcha in a crater.

On the other hand, his death is so infamous that the new famous image of his body lying in the crater has become a huge online joke in the community.

