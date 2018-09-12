How To Buy Adidas’ ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Sneakers For Goku, Freeza

It has taken some time for Adidas to acknowledge the collection, but the brand is ready to roll its Dragon Ball Z sneakers out. Soon, the line will drop its first two kicks, and here’s how you can get your hands (or feet?) on the pricey sneakers.

Recently, Adidas updated its website in honor of the Dragon Ball Z shoes, so you can check out the items’ official pages. Right now, the sneakers based on Son Goku and Freeza are live, and you can check them out here.

Right now, the website says the shoes will go on sale beginning Saturday, September 29. The page will start taking orders at 9:00 a.m. CDT, so fans can plan accordingly.

If you want these shoes, they will cost you. The Goku pair cost a solid $170 while Freeza’s go for $150, so fans will need some serious pocket change to afford all seven sneakers coming. Adidas is set to release a variety of shoes based on Dragon Ball Z icons with Goku and Freeza being the first.

You can check out the product descriptions for both pairs of shoes below:

Goku: “You’re ready to unleash your inner Super Sayajin. Made for sneaker freakers and anime fanatics, this collection highlights the most epic battle scenes from “Dragon Ball Z.” These ZX500 shoes are dedicated to Son Goku. Canvas material and frayed edges on the 3-Stripes and tongue give a nod to the hero’s training suit. Boost cushioning gives them a lightweight, energized feel.”

Freeza: “Made for sneaker freakers and anime fanatics, this collection highlights the most epic battle scenes from “Dragon Ball Z’s.” These YUNG~1 shoes are dedicated to Frieza. The TPU accents show off Frieza’s colors and mimic his glossy head. Built in supple leather, the sneakers have a chunky retro shape.”

So, will you be trying to snag some of these kicks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!