Dragon Ball Z and Super Complete Blu-ray Sets Launch as Exclusives

The world of Dragon Ball is expanding right now, what with the new Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero video game and the Dragon Ball Daima anime, now airing new episodes on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Wouldn’t now be a great time to look back and revisit the rest of the story?

Crunchyroll has launched their own exclusive blu-ray collections of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, now going for $142.49 each (a nice drop from the original $189.98. Try using the code WELCOME15 for an additional discount). Take a ride on the Flying Nimbus back to Son Goku and Son Gohan’s beginnings as father and son, back to when the first Saiyans arrived and disrupted the status quo for our Z fighters.

The Dragon Ball Z Complete Blu-Ray Set includes these special features:

Inside Dragon Ball Z: Interviews With the Cast & Crew

Look Back at the Hummer Tour: With Sonny Strait

Justin Cook Shares His Headshot Collection

Upcoming Special Feature Sneak Peek

From the Vault: Goku vs. Vegeta Featurette

From the Vault: The World of Dragon Ball Z

Toei Tour: Raw Footage

Dragon Ball Z Trivia

Dragon Ball Z Card Game: Past, Present & Future

Dragon Ball Z: Coming to America

Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Trailer

Dragon Ball Z and Super Complete Blu-Ray Sets

The Dragon Ball Super Complete Blu-Ray Set includes these special features:

Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Sonny Strait & Savannah Ligaluppi, Christopher R. Sabat & Hero D. Sabat

Watching Dragon Ball Super With Jason Douglas & Ian Sinclair

Anime Expo 2017: Interview With Sean Schemmel & Jason Douglas

Anime Expo 2018: Interviews With Sonny Strait, Matthew Mercer & Kyle Hebert

Coffee Break With Mai & Trunks

An Interview With Sean Schemmel

Rawly Pickens & Chuck Huber Answer Twitter

Sarah Wiedenheft & Dawn Bennett Answer Twitter

Two Humans & an Android

Interview With Patrick Seitz & Kyle Hebert

Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Remember, Amazon is also still offering the Dragon Ball Z Complete Series Blu-Ray Set for $169.43, so the Crunchyroll collection seems like a real steal. Still, you can order that from Amazon here.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero

If you’re thinking of grabbing the complete Dragon Ball Z set above, then you’ve probably already got your copy of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, the new arena battle game that released on October 11. Without giving any spoilers, the reviews for the game have been out, and they’re pretty impressed!

Reviews have dropped for PC, PS5, XBox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions of the game and as of now, it has an Metacritic Score of 81 and a user score 8.6. One of the best benefits of the new game is that it blends what was so great about the original Budokai Tenkaichi games with new ideas and features that bring the series into the modern day.

“Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques. Make yours the destructive power of the strongest fighters ever to appear in Dragon Ball!“

If you don’t have it yet, you can grab the Standard Edition of the game for the PS5 or Xbox Series X from Amazon here.

Stay up to date with everything Dragon Ball by keeping an eye on our Gear Page!