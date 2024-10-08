Dragon Ball Z Blu-Ray Complete Set Heavily Discounted for Prime Big Deal Days

Kameee….hameeee…ha! Prepare yourselves, the Saiyans have arrived, and this time they’re bringing discounts. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event includes huge discounts on Blu-rays, including all 9 seasons of the amazing, classic, sequel anime, Dragon Ball Z. At the time of writing you can pick up the Amazon-exclusive Blu-ray set for $117.49, a 32% decrease from the original $173.85.

The 9 season collection comes in Blu-ray quality, which fans of the series might find exciting since the orange DVD box set was the only game in town for ages. While streaming services have been increasing the amount of anime they include, the Dragon Ball series has bounced around on different streaming platforms, making it hard to catch. Fans of the original English Dub version of the series might be interested in this set as well – as the voiceovers and music used are from the original English dub era. You can find more Prime Big Deal Days Blu-ray discounts right here on Amazon through October 9th.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero Reviews



If you’re thinking of grabbing the complete Dragon Ball Z set above, then you’ve probably already got your copy of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero pre-ordered and ready to go. Without giving any spoilers, the reviews for the game are rolling in and they’re pretty great!

Reviews have dropped for PC, PS5, XBox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions of the game and so far, it boasts an impressive 85 on Metacritic. Hopefully the talk is true, and this new game can blend what was so great about the Budokai Tenkaichi games with new ideas and features that bring the series into the future. If these reviews are to be believed, then this game is the Dragon Ball game we’ve been hoping for.

Sparking! Zero also includes What If? Scenarios for the fans who have always asked “What if Gohan trained instead of studied?” (Sorry, ChiChi, but its been on all of our minds.) Apparently, new scenarios can be played out that are so grand, they can drastically affect the plot of the game. With this new detail, it’s clear that this game will have enough to be happy about.

“Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques. Make yours the destructive power of the strongest fighters ever to appear in Dragon Ball!“