‘Dragon Ball Z’: Here is What Dane DeHaan Could Look Like as Android 17

Android 17 really made a name for himself with fans after he was brought back into the Dragon Ball franchise in Dragon Ball Super, so he would most likely be one of the characters fans would ask to see in a new live-action adaptation.

But who could be cast as Android 17? One artist proposes Dane DeHaan should take the role, and it’s hard to argue with the results of this fan-art imagining him as the character.

Accompanying his previously released interpretation of Descendants star Dove Cameron as Android 18, artist @Bosslogic shared his take on Android 17 to Twitter and the results are impressive. Dane DeHaan has plenty of experience playing intense characters in films such as The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Chronicle, and Lawless, so he would fit into the role of Android 17 perfectly should the franchise ever get another change at a live-action adaptation.

Android 17 has recently made his return to the English dub of the Dragon Ball Super. As Goku needs to recruit ten powerful fighters on behalf of the universe to fight other universes in a huge battle royal, 17 is one of the options for the team’s roster. Goku and Universe 7 need to win the Tournament of Power to avoid being erased, so Android 17 should be crucial member of this team should he decide to join. He and Goku used to be enemies, after all.

