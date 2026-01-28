JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Challenges Fans With Sushi Eating Competition For Big Prizes

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is set to have one of its biggest years in 2026, as the Joestars are finally making their grand return to the small screen. Netflix is planning to finally bring the anime adaptation, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, to its library. To help ring in this upcoming occasion, the franchise from creator Hirohiko Araki is setting up a competition that is as bizarre as the Stands themselves. A sushi-eating competition has been announced that will test Joestar fans in Japan and, in doing so, will give winners some unbelievable prizes if they are up to the challenge.

In both Japan and North America, “conveyor-belt” sushi restaurants are a big deal. The establishments will allow patrons to pick and choose sushi that is brought to them via the belts, and it’s something that the JoJo franchise has noticed. The Sushiro restaurant challenge will ask fans to eat one hundred plates of sushi as a part of this JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure event, and should Joestar fans manage to pull it off, they’ll be rewarded as a result. The rewards, for those who accomplish this bizarre challenge, will be life-sized standees of both Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando from Stardust Crusaders, though unfortunately, this challenge hasn’t been confirmed to make its way to North America.

JoJo’s Steel Ball Comeback

Courtesy of David Production

While the next chapter of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure doesn’t feature sushi as a main component of Johnny Joestar’s story, the Steel Ball Run remains one of the most highly anticipated sections of the series. Thanks to the events of Stone Ocean, a new world has been created for the Joestars, with the villainous Pucci effectively giving birth to a new timeline. While the Joestars and Stands will still be a major part of this new world, things are quite different from how anime fans might be used to.

This next anime chapter will focus on newcomers Johnny Joestar and Gypo Zeppeli, as they find themselves participating in a horse race across North America. Whosoever wins this race will have their heart’s desire fulfilled, which is a boon for Johnny as he is looking to reclaim the use of his legs. Taking place almost one hundred years before the events of Stone Ocean, get ready to see some familiar faces painted in a brand new light.

As for the current state of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s manga, Steel Ball Run isn’t the latest storyline to hop off the page. Jojolion and the current storyline, The JOJOLands are the arcs that take place after Johnny’s starring series. It might be years before we see these two storylines animated, but based on the popularity of the franchise in recent years, it might just be a matter of time. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait much longer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to return to the anime world as Netflix will release the Steel Ball Run on March 19th.

