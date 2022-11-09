Dragon Ball Finally Reveals the Name of Yamcha's New Girl

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has done the impossible and given the weakest Z-Fighter, Yamcha, a girlfriend. During the Tournament of Space and Time, the original Dragon Ball character found himself protecting a female warrior who found herself taken aback by the former rogue's dedication to saving her life. Now, it would seem that the female warrior's name has been revealed thanks to the 12th Anniversary Guidebook to Dragon Ball Heroes, which first began, and continues, as a popular arcade game in Japan.

Following the conclusion of the original Dragon Ball series, Yamcha's had a tough road when it comes to hanging with the "big boys" such as Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and Piccolo. The last time that the Z-Fighter really played a role on the battlefield was during the Saiyan Saga, with his death at the hands of the Saibamen resulting in a meme that has followed Yamcha to this day. While Dragon Ball Super's anime did give him the opportunity to take charge during the baseball game against Universe Six, he has an exceptionally long way to go if he ever wants to fight alongside the Shonen's heavy hitters.

Yamcha The Ladies' Man

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles revealed that Yamcha's new girlfriend is named Vidro, which means "Glass" in Portuguese, with this relationship being an example of two star-crossed lovers as Vidro is a member of the "Warriors In Black" who works beneath the rogue Kaioshin of Space and Time:

Real name of the Female Warrior in Black is "ビードロ/Vidro"



Super Dragon Ball Heroes has ventured into some wild territory, not just with the current Ultra God Mission, but with the previous arcs that brought back Super Saiyan 4 transformations along with countless heroes and villains that have yet to hit the main series. While Yamcha has yet to show off his stuff in Dragon Ball Super's anime, he does get the opportunity to fight once again during the Moro Arc, which has yet to make its way to the small screen. Yamcha might never even hit the same power level as a Super Saiyan but he has found a unique fanbase within the history of the franchise that sprang from the mind of Akira Toriyama.

