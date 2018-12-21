The ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set is Cheaper Than Ever

The Amazon’s exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set is back and it’s cheaper than ever! At the original price of $174.98 it’s a steal, but you can get it on Amazon right now for only $93.25 (47% off). Plus, you’ll get it in time for Christmas with 2-day shipping if you act fast. This discount could end at any time, so don’t be surprised if you click on the link and the price has shot back up to $130 or more.

The Amazon exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray Collection clocks in at 36 discs and 6880 minutes, and features some pretty fantastic packaging. It also appears to include the Bruce Faulconer music! Even at the full price this is a pretty great deal, so jump on it while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Funko added to their Dragon Ball Z lineup yesterday with the addition of new Pop figures led off by duo packs of Yamcha / Puar and King Kai / Bubbles. Those figures are followed by Videl, Goku, Android 17 and Android 18!

The new Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop lineup are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Inside that link you’ll also find previous Funko Pop releases in the DBZ collection. The breakdown of new standard figures is as follows:

• Dragon Ball Z Yamcha and Puar Pop! Vinyl Figure #531

• Dragon Ball Z King Kai and Bubbles Pop! Vinyl Figure #532

• Dragon Ball Z Videl Pop! Vinyl Figure #528

• Dragon Ball Z Goku Casual Pop! Vinyl Figure #527

• Dragon Ball Z Android 17 Pop! Vinyl Figure #529

• Dragon Ball Z Android 18 Pop! Vinyl Figure #530

Finally, fans of Nickelodeon’s classic animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender were recently treated to a huge wave of Funko Pop figures based on the show! You can pre-order the entire standard lineup right here with shipping slated for February. It includes the following figures:

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Zuko Pop! Vinyl Figure #538 (Chase)

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Anng with Momo Pop! Vinyl Figure #534

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Appa Pop! Vinyl Figure #540

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Irok with Tea Pop! Vinyl Figure #539

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Pop! Vinyl Figure #537

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara Pop! Vinyl Figure #535

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Sokka Pop! Vinyl Figure #536

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.