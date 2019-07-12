Early Dragon Ball Z Script Goes Up For Auction With Original Working Title

Dragon Ball Z is easily the most popular anime franchises ever created. Year after year, the franchise continues getting bigger and bigger, with the sequel series Dragon Ball Super managing to shine a wide spotlight onto the franchise in both its anime and manga series. However, this may not have been the case if DBZ had went with its original title, which has been discovered thanks in part to an auction that was recently revealed. While the original script for Dragon Ball Z can be bought, we’re going to reveal the old title to you, our readers, for free!

Twitter User Datwerg shared the auction that revealed the original working title for Dragon Ball Z as “Dragon Ball: Gohan’s Big Adventure“:

very early scripts for DBZ used the working title “Dragon Ball: Gohan’s Big Adventure” https://t.co/0t4niaByQx — datwerg² (@datwerg) July 12, 2019

This original title for the series clearly leads credence to the idea of the series being a hand off from Goku to his son Gohan, with the young human/saiyan hybrid taking the reins of earth’s protector from his father. Following Goku’s death during his fight with his evil brother, Raditz, Piccolo was forced to blast a hole through the Saiyan brothers and take the role of Gohan’s teacher and protector in order to get him into fight shape for when Nappa and Vegeta arrived. It was during this year long session that Gohan sparred against the former Demon King, increased his overall power level, and went on numerous adventures that formed the character we know today.

Whether or not the series would have been as successful under the name “Dragon Ball: Gohan’s Big Adventure” is anyone’s guess but it certainly is more of a mouthful than DBZ. Eventually, with the Cell Saga, Gohan managed to come into his own and replaced his father for a number of years as the strongest Saiyan on the block, protecting earth with the power of Super Saiyan 2 and his ridiculous superhero persona, the Great Saiyaman.

What do you think of the original title for Dragon Ball Z? Will you be bidding on this early script for the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

