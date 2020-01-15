Dragon Ball Z Fans Revive Dancing Freeza Cheerleaders

Dragon Ball Z and its predecessor and sequel series have found their ways into the real world time and time again. Whether it be on the fields of various sporting events or comedic skits that look to revisit some of the best known characters of the Saiyan infused franchise, it seems as if one of the most bizarre groupings of fans have brought back the “Freeza Cheerleaders”. Said cheerleaders attend various events, all dressed up as their favorite intergalactic despot, and cheer on whoever needs words of wisdom from the villain that was responsible for the death of the Planet Vegeta!

Twitter User Iyaaaom shared a video of the Freeza Cheerleaders dancing in unison to offer support to the runners of a race in Japan, gathering their energy in a similar manner to Goku creating a Spirit Bomb that they would then hopefully lend to those runners whizzing past:

Freeza himself is arguably the most popular villain of the Dragon Ball franchise, being the impetus for why Goku became a Super Saiyan following his murder of Krillin on the Planet Namek. So popular in fact that he was brought back in the second feature length film of the Dragon Ball Super series titled “Resurrection Of F“! In fact, the movie spawned a video of its own that saw Freeza competing against Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters in a dance off of their own!

The short commercial, created for the Japanese drink “Mets”, gave us both Goku and his friends dancing off against the alien despot and his legion of alien soldiers in the Freeza Force. While a winner wasn’t chosen, it’s clear that all parties involved could bust a move.

Freeza has stayed alive throughout the Dragon Ball Super series, becoming one of the best parts of the Tournament of Power arc, as well as an instrumental part in establishing the fight between Goku, Vegeta, and Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly!

Would you be willing to join the Freeza Cheerleaders? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

