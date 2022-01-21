Dragon Ball’s Frieza Gets Gorgeous Sketch by To Love Ru’s Creator

Frieza has become not just one of the most popular Dragon Ball villains, but has also risen to become one of the most popular villains in the history of anime. With the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super seeing the alien tyrant return from the grave to threaten the Z Fighters once again, a major mangaka within the medium has given new life to Frieza via a new sketch that imagines the antagonist in a new light.

Frieza’s first form was front and center when the Dragon Ball villain was brought back during the Dragon Ball Super Arc appropriately dubbed “The Resurrection of F,” and while he has yet to play a role following the latest film that introduced a new version of Broly to the main canon, his shadow is spreading over the Shonen franchise to this day. In the Granolah The Survivor Arc, Frieza’s past sins have caught up with Goku and Vegeta, as the new villainous collective known as the Heeters is trying to take over his empire while the intergalactic bounty hunter searches for revenge.

Kentaro Yabuki, the mangaka responsible for the series known as To-Love Ru and Ayakashi Triangle, drew this new take on Frieza to help celebrate a major occurrence with their Twitter Account, taking us back to the despot’s first form that he rarely uses now that opponents have grown exponentially stronger in Dragon Ball Super:

Perhaps the biggest role that Frieza had in the current Dragon Ball series was during the Tournament of Power, being brought back from the afterlife to help Universe 7 in saving their reality against a number of other wildly powerful teams. Though Frieza teamed up with Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters, he retained his evil streak and had to be watched quite carefully during the battle against Jiren and the other combatants of the Tournament. Even though Frieza hasn’t been hinted at returning to the franchise, we have to imagine that it will only be a matter of time before one of the most popular anime villains of all time makes a comeback.

What do you think of this new take on Frieza? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.