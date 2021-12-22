Dragon Ball Reveals New Secrets About Frieza’s Race

There is perhaps no villain more evil in the history of Dragon Ball than Frieza, the alien despot who destroyed the Planet Vegeta, the Saiyan Race, and was the lynchpin in Goku transforming into a Super Saiyan for the first time. As famous as Frieza is, fans of the Shonen franchise still know staggeringly little about his alien race, with a recent issue of V-Jump shedding some light on the species’ background as well as how Frieza’s father, King Cold, came to rule over the Saiyans.

In Dragon Ball Super, we not only got the return of Frieza with a brand new transformation that put him on an even playing field with Goku and Vegeta, but we were able to encounter a new member of Frieza’s race, albeit one from another dimension. The villainous Frost was first introduced as something of a hero during the Universe Six Tournament Arc, but couldn’t hide his devious nature for very long and saw a return during the Tournament of Power Arc where he briefly teamed up with Frieza. Ultimately betrayed by the other member of his race, this arc was the last time we saw Frost, but we were able to see the popular Dragon Ball Z villain make a return in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

The information about Frieza’s race was revealed in the latest issue of V-Jump, though the species still does not have a name, with the publication detailing how King Cold was able to create an empire separate from his own species, uniting a number of aliens under one flag in helping Frieza’s family take over the universe:

V-Jump gives a rundown of the history of Cold, Freeza, and their army. While their tribe had always been good at combat, Cold was the one to unify other aliens under his leadership. This is when Zarbon, Dodoria, and the Ginyu Force were recruited. https://t.co/HXOj93tAWc — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 21, 2021

Frieza has yet to return to Dragon Ball Super following his appearance in the film that brought back Broly, though his legacy has played a significant role in the Granolah The Survivor Arc currently running in the manga. Though the pint-sized despot has yet to make an actual appearance in the latest arc, the number of times he’s been referenced certainly has us believing that it will only be a matter of time before we see Frieza play a role in this latest storyline.

What secrets are you hoping will be revealed in the future of Dragon Ball when it comes to Frieza's race?