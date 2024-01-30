Dragon Ball Daima Wants to Show the World a New Kid Goku

Goku becoming a child is nothing new for the Dragon Ball franchise, as the Grand Tour saw the Z-Fighter de-aged thanks to the Black Star Dragon Balls. This isn't stopping the shonen franchise from revisiting the age-bending scenario, as Dragon Ball Daima is looking to not only transform Goku in a kid, but his fellow warriors as well. At the recent Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Event, an Executive Producer on the series was aiming to get fans hyped for the original anime series.

Dragon Ball first began by introducing anime fans to Goku as a child, having him meet Bulma, fight against the Red Ribbon Army, and take part in adventures where the fate of the universe didn't necessarily hang in the balance. As the series progressed, Goku would age to the point where now, in Dragon Ball Super, the Saiyan fighter is at least in his forties. In being transformed back into a toddler, it will be interesting to see if Goku's power level goes down as a result of his de-aging or if Son can still rely on things like his Super Saiyan transformations. While the villains have yet to be revealed, they're sure to pose a grave threat if they have managed to transform all the anime heroes into children.

Kid Goku Comes Back

Executive Producer Akio Iyoku hinted at the new iteration of Goku who was transformed into his younger self, "I hope that the fans who have not yet seen the story of Goku's childhood adventures will enjoy (DAIMA) as a fresh take on Goku's appeal."

When it comes to Dragon Ball Super, Goku has his work cut out for him with the most dangerous threat facing the universe at present, Frieza. Thanks to finding a Room of Space And Time, aka a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, the alien despot has been able to achieve a new level of power that allows him to unleash his ultimate transformation, Black Frieza. While Goku has been training with Vegeta on Beerus' planet, readers have yet to see whether or not he can stand toe-to-toe with the resurrected villain.

What do you think of Dragon Ball Daima's new story? What changes do you want to see with the Goku of this series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.

Via Supa Chronicles