Dragon Ball’s Gogeta Goes Super Saiyan 3 in This Genderbent Cosplay

Gogeta used to be one of big unofficial icons of the Dragon Ball series, but thanks to the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the Fusion Dance form of Goku and Vegeta is more popular than ever. Now, everywhere you look you’ll catch cosplay of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, but today we have one cosplayer who’s taking thing in a more vintage direction – with a twist. As you can see below, this female Dragon Ball fans takes the classic version of Gogeta from the 1995 film Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn and gives that genderbent vision a nice little Super Saiyan 3 upgrade.

Here’s Dragon Ball Z‘s genderbent SSJ3 Gogeta, courtesy of cosplayer Hotaru Tamaki!

“Don’t let anyone ever break your soul…

You have to stand up on your own two feet for yourself. There are those who would give anything to see you fail, but you must never give them the satisfaction. Hold your head up high, smile and stand your ground.”

“When you’ve had enough of watching people destroy your planet and it’s time to get up and fight!”

First, let’s talk about the obvious point: That Super Saiyan 3 wig is pretty spectacular. The difference between good Dragon Ball cosplay and great dragon ball cosplay is always the hair – and Tamaki nails it.

