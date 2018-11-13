Save 20% On the ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Goku Spirit Bomb Light

Harness the power of Goku’s epic Spirit Bomb attack on your desktop with this official Dragon Ball Z plasma globe light! This unique lamp is pretty hard to find, but it’s available via BoxLunch right here for 20% off with free shipping when you use the code BLGIFTS at checkout. That brings the price down to $55.92.

In the anime series, Goku forms the Spirit Bomb attack by gathering energy from surrounding life forms and utilizing it in various ways to devastating effect. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea for a Dragon Ball fan, this would certainly fit the bill. The official description reads:

“Light up your life using the power of a Saiyan with this Spirit Bomb light from Dragon Ball Z! Touch the high frequency plasma sphere for an awesome array of arcs and an impressive power display from Goku. Powered with a UL adapter (included), and featuring an LED spotlight on the base.”

Speaking of good gift ideas for Dragon Ball fans, Amazon’s exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set was a huge hit during the holiday season last year, but it has been sold out since around April. Honestly, we weren’t sure if it would ever return, but Amazon has brought the set back and it’s shipping right now. Grab it here while you can. It’s currently on sale for$136.04 (22% off), so don’t wait too long on it. Even when it was available, the set spent most of its run on backorder.

The Amazon exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray Collection clocks in at 36 discs and 6880 minutes, and features some pretty fantastic packaging. It also appears to include the Bruce Faulconer music! The set has been cheaper than the current price, but this is still a pretty amazing deal for what you’re getting. And, again, this set has a history of sell outs and long backorder queues.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.