Sean Schemmel Reveals His Favorite Form Of Goku

Dragon Ball fans recently celebrating a big holiday, Goku Day, recently, and this has gotten many fans thinking about their favorite version of the character. It’s a tough decision to make considering how many forms Goku has gained over the years.

To make this decision easier, now fans know which of Goku’s form is the favorite of his English Dub voice actor, Sean Schemmel. It may swing you toward his favorite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Base form non-super saiyan Goku! 🙂 (or maybe Ultra Instinct) but generally base form! — Sean Schemmel (@SeanSchemmel) May 9, 2018

When Toei Animation asked fans on Twitter which version of Goku was their favorite for Goku Day, Schemmel responded with “Base form non-super saiyan Goku! 🙂 (or maybe Ultra Instinct) but generally base form!” Fans joke that it’s because it is the form that requires the least screaming, but base form makes a lot of sense.

Other than Ultra Instinct, which was a transformation that took fans by storm considering how different it was from every previous transformation to date, Goku’s base form has the most variables to the performance. It’s the Goku fans have come to love as he expresses the most personality when he’s out of battle.

Every other form is needed in battle, so fans generally don’t get to see varied personality traits Goku’s forms may bring. The goofy and lovable base Goku may lose in coolness, but it’s the form and look that brings people back week to week.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.