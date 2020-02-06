5 Anime That Deserve The Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Treatment

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has fans of the legendary anime series having the opportunity to replay some of the biggest moments and hardest hitting fights of the franchise via a video game that has currently made its way onto video game consoles such as Playstation 4 and X-Box One, along with PCs across the world. The open world role playing game puts players into the shoes of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, and a number of others through tried and true stories, as well as introducing brand new story beats and characters that have been approved by series creator himself, Akira Toriyama. With so many other animes out there, we run through a wish list of franchises that should receive similar treatment.

Bandai Namco has pretty much been the go to producers of anime video games the world over, creating games similar to Kakarot with franchises such as Naruto, One Piece, and Sword Art Online to name a few. Baring this in mind, we won’t be dipping into already ventured territory but rather new entries into familiar anime series, old and new.

Cowboy Bebop

If we had to have only one of the options chosen from this list, it would 100% be Cowboy Bebop. The star spanning bounty hunters would make for some fantastic video game protagonists, allowing players to bounce around the universe, earning experience and much needed funds while accomplishing bounties. Of course, the over arching story of Spike coming to terms with his past and eventually losing his life in his battle with Vicious would be re-told in the game, and we’d love to see it be given a modern makeover in the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot vein.

Rurouni Kenshin

Games taking players and placing them into the world of ninjas and samurai isn’t exactly new, heck even when it comes to anime this isn’t new as Naruto has done something like this in the past with the Broken Bond game back for the Xbox 360. Rurouni Kenshin would be its own beast though, putting players into the shoes of the Battosai, traversing the beautiful feudal landscape and re-introduced the familiar heroes and villains of the anime to the world at large. With the live action films assisting in bringing the series back into the public eye, we’d absolutely love to see this series make a resurgence with a video game of its own.

Yu Yu Hakusho

The story of Spirit Detectives is one that is right for adapting into a video game, with Yusuke and his pals being some of the best Shonen characters to dive into the realm of the supernatural. With a vast tapestry of stories and killer brawls under its belt, creating an open world RPG for the characters of Yu Yu Hakusho is what the series deserves and we’d love to see it be made into a reality.

Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon is considered by many to be the “sister” series to the Dragon Ball franchise, with Serena and the Sailor Scouts having a long history in the medium of anime. There should be a game that re-treads the numerous stories of the anime, as well as adding some new story beats and characters looking to have a resurgence in a new medium with modern video consoles.

Dragon Ball Super

Ok listen this is a cheat. We know it, you know it, but honestly we’d love to see the arcs of Dragon Ball Super mined and most likely, this is going to be a video game that we do see at some point in the future. From the Battle Of Gods to Freeza’s resurrection to the Universe 6 Tournament Arc to the Goku Black story to Broly to the Tournament of Power Arc, there is so much to mine here and we hope to be able to use Super Saiyan God mode in an open world environment at some point in the future.