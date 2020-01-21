Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Hints at the Addition of Two New Villains

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently making its way into the hands of fans around the world, and they’re beginning to tear through every little thing it offers. This includes special shout outs to characters fans haven’t seen in an official capacity for quite a while, and even some special additions to the canon of the franchise that you wouldn’t necessarily expect. But even an experience as huge as this game has some things that didn’t quite make the final cut in time for the release. But maybe there’s still a chance they will show up in the future?

Whether it’s due to being cut from the final product before release due to time, or teasing at things to come, fans have begun to comb through the game’s files and have spotted some notable character names hiding themselves within. Spotted by @SaitsuMD on Twitter, Broly and Pikkon appear to be within the depths of Kakarot’s file names.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not quite clear which version of Broly would be included in the game given that the original incarnation is closely associated with Z, but was negated by the new canonized version of the character. But Pikkon has only had one incarnation, and has not been seen in the franchise outside of side projects such as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

#KakarotSpoilers

2 more characters’ names have been found in the Kakarot game files.

(Thanks to: @SaitsuMD) pic.twitter.com/Uw8RZ0BWCg — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) January 18, 2020

Given that the files also mention the Other World tournament, the Pikkon coming to the title would be in a villainous capacity for sure. He might have teamed up with Goku after his appearance, but he’s been quietly shuffled away due to his existence outside of the official canon of the franchise. He’s one of the characters fans would definitely love to see again to flesh him out more, and video game appearances are a great step in the right direction!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Did you nab a copy for yourself? How is it so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.