Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Flies To The Future With Trunks

✖

One of the most popular characters introduced in the sequel Shonen series of Dragon Ball Z has always been the son of Vegeta from the future in Trunks, traveling back into the past to help save the Z Fighters from the insane creations of Dr. Gero. With Future Trunks' popularity continuing to be a part of the series created by Akira Toriyama to this day, it's no surprise that one fan has decided to give the hybrid Saiyan a big makeover with some unique Cosplay that definitely honors the futuristic Z Fighter who appeared once again during the Goku Black Arc.

As mentioned earlier, Trunks appeared during the Goku Black Arc of Dragon Ball Super, traveling to the past once again to help in defeating a brand new villain who happens to look just like the hard-headed Saiyan fighter. Though Trunks wasn't strong enough to take down this threat on his own, the flashbacks of the Arc showed that he was able to achieve the level of Super Saiyan 2 while also stopping the threat of Majin Buu from being introduced to his world by defeating both Dabura and Babidi before they could unleash the pink powerhouse to spread havoc.

Instagram Cosplayer Madaras Daughter shared this new look at the son of Vegeta, who has yet to return following the dramatic conclusion of the Goku Black Arc which resulted in Future Trunks losing his original timeline and being flung into a future that he didn't know:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nezu (Aisukurīmu✨) (@madarasdaughter)

In the manga for Dragon Ball Super, we have yet to see Trunks return in either the Moro Arc or Granolah The Survivor Arc, presumably still in the future following the insane battles against the rogue Kaioshin known as Zamasu. With Goku and Vegeta learning new techniques in their current battle against the "strongest being in the universe," it will be interesting to see if the Trunks from the future returns with some new power-ups.

In the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, we've been introduced to a new version of Future Trunks as a part of the Time Patrol, who recently learned how to become a Super Saiyan God during his fight against the Dark Demon Dimension.

What do you think of this take on Trunks from the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.