Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Clip Proves Krillin Is More Similar to Roshi Than We Thought

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has given us a brand new look into the world of Goku, Gohan, Piccolo, and the rest of the Z Fighters, not just in learning new events which took place, but also learning about each of their characters and personalities. With the likes of Bonyu and Android 21 being made officially canon, it looks like a certain part of Krillin’s personality has been made canon as well proving that he may have more in common than we thought with his teacher, Master Roshi!

Krillin began training under Roshi as a child, alongside Goku, attempting to become a stronger fighter than his “brothers” who trained alongside him originally. Now one of the strongest human beings walking the planet to date, it’s clear that the long time Z Fighter will always hold a place in Akira Toriyama’s franchise, even if Super Saiyans are known to steal the spotlight overall.

Twitter User DevilArtemisX managed to grab a screenshot of Krillin attempting to hide his secret shame as he leers over a dirty magazine, something his Master Roshi is practically most known for throughout the franchise, proving that birds of a feather fly together:

LMFAOOOO He really think hes slick. pic.twitter.com/eGhVLLaUGi — 🥳Devil Artemis Animation🥳🇩🇴 🐝 (@DevilArtemisX) January 20, 2020

Krillin and Master Roshi both participated in the final arc of the first season of Dragon Ball Super, with the two humans unfortunately being eliminated prior to the brawl’s conclusion. In the manga, the teacher and student are teaming up once again against the extraterrestrial threat that is Moro, an ancient sorcerer with the ability to steal energy from both opponents and entire planets. Leaving his student in the lurch, Roshi chases after some female fighters, hinting at more ridiculousness to come.

What do you think of this hilarious connection between Roshi and Krillin? What other scenes have you found in the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

