Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Makes Special Retcon to Android 21

Android 21 was introduced in the video game Dragon Ball FighterZ, which is considered by many to be far and away the greatest Dragon Ball fighting game. With the new story came a new character in the role of this female android that held the power of the cybernetic organisms while being a super intelligent scientist to boot. In the fighting game, 21 found herself merging with Majin DNA to give her a closer look to that of the villain Majin Buu, and it seems that Akira Toriyama is giving her an in-continuity role with the latest game of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Needless to say, spoilers are incoming!

If you do not want to be spoiled on any part of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, turns away now!

The latest Dragon Ball Z game isn’t just retelling the story of Son Goku and the Z Fighters as they fought against the likes of Freeza, Cell, and Majin Buu, but it is also adding entirely new stories and including characters that didn’t appear in the television series into the main continuity. Such is the case with Android 21, who has been included in a scene that shows Dr. Briefs and Android 21 working on Vegeta’s Gravity training room.

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared images from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot that show off the tag team of braniacs with Dr. Briefs, Bulma’s father and creator of the Capsule Corporation, working with the intelligent Android 21 to give Vegeta some added features to his trademark gravity training room:

Android 21 helped Dr. Brief to add some new features to the Gravity Training Room. #DBZKakarot pic.twitter.com/s5pJeCofwC — SUPER クロニクル | 🔥 DBZKakarot 🔥 (@DBSChronicles) January 16, 2020

Needless to say, this is a BIG change to the continuity of Dragon Ball Z, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for any other changes that may have been made to Akira Toriyama’s franchise via Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!

What do you think of this big change to Dragon Ball Z’s past? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

