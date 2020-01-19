Dragon Ball Z May Make an Android Canon According to Kakarot Details

Dragon Ball Z is busy these days thanks to a special release. Bandai Namco will step out with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot tomorrow for fans in the U.S, but Son Goku will fly high early in Japan. Of course, this means a steady stream of details have surfaced about the game ahead of time, and it turns out one of them has major implications for the anime.

So you have been warned! If you do not want to be spoiled on any part of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, turns away now!

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you made it this far, then that means you are eager to see what’s up with the game. The long-awaited title will give fans the chance to live out Dragon Ball Z for themselves, and the man behind Goku supervised its choices. With Akira Toriyama backing the game, its add-ons are being considered canon by many, and that means big things for a certain android.

After all, stills have gone live from the game which show off a special villain. The pictures popped up on Twitter and show Piccolo visiting a small town where he meets none other than Android 21. The research assistant, who debuted originally in Dragon Ball FighterZ, appears and tells Piccolo she visits the village to gather materials for her studies.

Up until now, Android 21 has only appeared in Dragon Ball FighterZ. She plays a heroine before letting her true nature shine through. It turns out the character is a villain looking to continue some of the Red Ribbon Army’s research, and fans have come to embrace Android 21 like they have Android 18. By having this character appear in game, Android 21 has more credibility than ever and may ahead into full canon with some of Dragon Ball‘s pickier fans.

Did you expect this character to pop up in the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.