Here’s What ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Written by ‘Hunter x Hunter’s Creator Would Look Like

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular action series out there, and fans stick with the series throughout its hiatuses because of the intense mental battles that make up many of the series’ biggest battles.

But even diehard fans will note that Togashi can sometimes be a little heavy with the thought monologues, and fans have taken this style to other famous series to prove it. One fan imagined what it would look like if Togashi wrote Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball series, and the results are hilarious. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit user Hyena626 shared the above parody of what Togashi’s layouts would look like with one of the most famous moments in Dragon Ball. Taking Chiaotzu’s sacrifice in the fight with Nappa during the Saiyan saga of the series and stretching it out to explore Tien’s thoughts at the time. In the original scene, Chiaotzu says his tearful goodbye to Tien before exploding.

Tien yells out in response, but in this parodical take on the scene. The twist is that Tien, in the moment, has no idea what Chiaotzu is planning to do. In his head, he goes through all the options that Chiaotzu might take before coming to the conclusion that Chaiotzu is planning to sacrifice himself.

Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter often has these moments where characters are going through many options before using their abilities or make certain moves, and in the anime the process is sped along with the inclusion of a narrator. It means that there are a few pages that do look like this, but they fit within Togashi’s style of storytelling in Hunter x Hunter. In series like Dragon Ball and One Piece, which also got its own parodical take in this style, it just seems out of place as the battles have a much different feeling to them.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!