‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fans Share Their Most Popular Opinions

After seeing Dragon Ball Z fans’ unpopular opinions go viral on Twitter earlier in the week, Kanzenshuu‘s Herms98 (Todd Blankenship) decided to go the other direction by having fans list their favorite popular Dragon Ball opinions to Twitter starting on Wednesday.

By Thursday morning more than a hundred responses were posted, ranging from fans’ thoughts on Vegeta as a character to who they think is the best villain in the series.

Popular Opinion: Dragon Ball edition pic.twitter.com/cYKmZBXSmn — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 13, 2019

Check out the best popular opinions in the list below.

All Hail Lord Freeza

Frieza is the best villain pic.twitter.com/9j14065JIr — Robotori (@Robotori1) March 13, 2019

Numerous fans wrote that they believe that Freeza is the best villain the series ever had, and it’s not hard to see why. Between his destruction of Planet Vegeta, his involvement on Namek that brought out the Super Sayian transformation from Goku and his triumphant return in Dragon Ball Super, the galactic emperor has been a staple of the series since he first appeared in his floating chair.

His most recent appearance came in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, where he brought Broly to Earth to try and kill Goku and Vegeta.

Goten and Trunks in ‘DBS’

I need to see an aged up Goten and trunks in super with actually development. Then I wanna see adult Gotenks with a sword. pic.twitter.com/7omlfx3I4f — ?Mic Ξ to the ∞ 運命 (@0_MicSZ) March 13, 2019

When Dragon Ball Super was first announced many fans were hopeful that young Goten and Trunks would be aged up and receive similar character development to what Akira Toriyama game Gohan throughout Dragon Ball Z. But much to the fans’ dismay the opposite seems to have happened, as the two have been drawn to look even younger than they did in the Buu Saga and have barely been involved in the story.

Android 17

Dragon Ball Super *Spoiler*: Android 17 was the real MVP. — H.Almarri (@Halmarri1989) March 13, 2019

Android 17 was the last man standing in the Tournament of Power and has been given a surprising amount of character development since returning to the series.

He was last seen in Dragon Ball Super making a wish on the Super Dragon Balls to revive the other Universes that had been destroyed during the tournament. He was then given a massive boat from Bulma as a reward.

Papa Piccolo

Piccolo is Gohan’s dad. — Altin Ademaj (@altinademaj_) March 13, 2019

It may be the oldest joke in all of Dragon Ball, but many fans pointed out how Piccolo is a better father figure to Gohan than Goku ever has been. The writers of Super seem to have picked up on this opinion, as Piccolo has often been seen either training Gohan to get back into fighting shape or being a nanny for Gohan and Videl’s infant daughter Pan.

Women’s Revolution

The female characters Akira Toriyama has been adding to Dragon Ball Super are really fucking cool. — Blue Mahou ? (@BlueMahou) March 13, 2019

While most of the female characters were relegated to the sidelines in Dragon Ball Z, the same can’t be said for Super. The new series has introduced fans to the likes of the Universe 6 Sayians Caulifla and Kale, the angel Vados, Universe 2’s Ribrianne and the God of Destruction Jerez, all of whom boast unique character traits and are skilled fighters.

Super Sayian

Super Saiyan is the best transformation in all of anime — Zett (@UltimateSSJ1) March 13, 2019

Given the massive boost in popularity it gave to the series and its many imitators in other shows, it’s easy to see why the Super Sayian is regarded as one of, if not the, greatest transformations in all of anime.

Krillin

Krillin is the heart of the series — sarahjay ✪ (@freckleyfriend) March 14, 2019

He may not always be in the spotlight like Goku or Vegeta, but Krillin’s involvement with the series from its earliest days in Dragon Ball up through the Tournament of Power has made him one of the series’ most endearing characters.