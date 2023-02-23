Dragon Ball Super Artist Inks Their Own 'End of Z' Vision

It has been ages since Dragon Ball visited its End of Z era, but that timeframe is hard to forget. After all, the entire arc of Dragon Ball Super plans to catch up to that point in time, and we have gotten some hints about that eventual meetup. For one, we've happened upon Uub more than once since Dragon Ball Super began, and now the manga's artist is revisiting End of Z with a viral sketch.

The update comes from Toyotaro himself as the artist shared the sketch in a monthly column of his. It was there fans checked in on a special scene involving Uub and a very familiar face. It seems this what-if sketch shows Uub being trained by King Chappa, and honestly? We are loving that headcanon.

As you can see above, an older Chappa is shown in the sketch in his usual outfit, and the martial artist seems to have inspired Uub's own style. The man is shown telling his protege he should sign up for the next World Martial Arts Tournament given his talent, and well – that should remind you of something from End of Z.

After all, we met Uub for the first time in End of Z as he took on Goku at a tournament. It was there the Saiyan ended up offering Uub his hand in training, so it seems Toyotaro is lining up his own canon ahead of the era's comeback. There is no telling how much ahead Dragon Ball Super is of the End of Z timeline, but we know the story is getting closer by the day. From Goten and Pan aging to Goku's growth in power, Dragon Ball is nearing the End of Z era by the month, and the question remains what the series will do when it hits this endgame.

What do you make of this latest Toyotaro tribute to Dragon Bal? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.