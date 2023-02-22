New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC Announced

Bandai Namco confirmed yet another Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC this week by revealing that "Chaos at the World Tournament" is in the works right now. This DLC reveal follows leaks and teases from the past that indicated the new DLC would take players back to the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai arc seen in the original Dragon Ball, and it looks like those speculations were correct now that Bandai Namco has confirmed the focus of this next release.

This DLC will at a minimum contain the story of the Dragon Ball tournament, Bandai Namco confirmed. That's been the minimum that other DLCs have included, too, though they also came with more in the past which gives us an idea of what else might be included in this DLC.

A second tweet from Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia said that the story will focus on "the battle between a grown-up Goku and Ma Junior," "Ma Junior" being another name for Piccolo.

The battle between a grown-up Goku and Ma Juniorfor the fate of the world is about to begin...



See the latest edition of “V Jump”, out today, for more details!

Stay tuned for more updates! #DBZK — Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia (@BandaiNamcoSEA) February 21, 2023

While the first leak about the DLC gave us an expectation for what was to come, that leak was all but confirmed soon afterwards whenever Bandai Namco put out a teaser for the next DLC that included a silhouette of a character. That character was Goku wearing his attire that he had on when showing up to the tournament, a teaser which probably would've thrown people off had it not leaked since his iconic hair was obscured.

This new tournament-focused DLC is the first one to head back to Dragon Ball instead of staying within Dragon Ball Z. The other DLCs have been focused on the more popular Dragon Ball Z series and have teetered on Dragon Ball Super territory, too, with DLC involving Beerus. Past DLCs include both parts of A New Power Awakens which dealt with Beeerus and Golden Frieza, Trunks: The Warrior of Hope which dealt with Trunks and his Android foes, and, most recently, Bardock: Alone Against Fate which was centered around Goku's father.

The new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC does not yet have a release date, but expect more details on Chaos at the World Tournament to be shared in the future.