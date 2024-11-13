Dragon Ball Z: Real-Life Scientists Explain How Majin Buu Could Actually Exist

Majin Buu has earned his place as one of the strongest villains to fight against the Z-Fighters in Dragon Ball history. Much like former villains such as Piccolo, Vegeta, the Androids, and even Frieza, Buu eventually found himself becoming an ally to Goku and company thanks to the influence of Hercule. Recently, the official Dragon Ball website took the opportunity to bring together real life scientists to discuss what Majin Buu would be like in the real world and how the pink powerhouse could actually exist were he to jump from the anime world to our own.

Most recently, Majin Buu has had something of a role in Dragon Ball Daima, though he it doesn’t seem as though he’ll be joining the Z-Fighters in their quest within the Demon Realm. Since Buu is now considered a “friend” of the shonen heroes, he was not able to escape Gomah’s wish and became a “first grader” himself. As of the writing of this article, we have yet to see if this “nerf” has made Buu far less powerful than he was in the past but it would be interesting to see if his new body decreases his strength as it has with Goku, Vegeta, and the others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei Animation

Will The Real Majin Buu Please Stand Up?

In trying to get to the bottom of whether or not Majin Buu could exist in our world, Dragon Ball’s Official Website spoke with Professor Hisashi Haga. Haga works as a professor at Hokkaido University and specializes in the likes of cellular biology, tumor biology, biophysics, and regenerative medicine.

In discussing Majin Buu’s physiology, Haga explained that Buu might be a member of the slime mold family. The professor explains how “Buu can divide himself into tiny pieces and come together to make a large Buu. This is identical to cellular slime molds. Cellular slime molds are microscopic creatures, each one roughly one-tenth the width of a human hair in size. Normally, each cell moves independently in order to catch food.

How Powerful is a Slime Mold?

Haga also dissected the power levels of slime molds, comparing them to Majin Buu when it comes to their strength versus humans, “Slime molds don’t really attack humans—or Saiyans for that matter—so it’s hard to compare their fighting abilities… But, if slime molds were to gain aggressive tendencies, it could become quite the problem. Slime molds are everywhere, and it would be extremely difficult to get rid of them. I think attempting to eradicate them would only really be possible for a Saiyan.”

Haga then explained how Buu’s abilities make him somewhat like a macrophage, aka a type of White Blood Cell that kills organisms around it, ” When macrophages corner an enemy, they absorb it, and then secrete it out from their body, changing their own appearance in the process. Once that is done, they go to stronger immune cells** waiting elsewhere and report what kind of enemy they’ve found. The cells that receive this report then go into action. Going back to Buu, when he absorbs his enemies, his appearance and clothes change. When I saw that, it really reminded me of macrophages.”

Finally, the professor even explained how it might be possible for advanced technology to transform humans into Buu-like creatures in the future, “ I think it’s not impossible. Professor Shinya Yamanaka of Kyoto University’s discovery of and research into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells) is actually about this. According to his research, it may just be possible for differentiated cells to return to their previous state. It might be difficult to transform as quickly as Buu, but if it were an extremely slow version of the Majin Buu transformation, I think humans could possibly be able to do it.”

Via Dragon Ball Official Site