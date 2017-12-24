‘Dragon Ball Z’ Animator Sketches Vegeta’s Family Christmas

The holidays are special for everyone, including those who have worked closely with the Dragon Ball franchise. So what would it be like if Vegeta celebrated Christmas?

Luckily Twitter user @dragongarowLEE, who also happens to be an official animator of the franchise, has provided a look into what a Christmas dinner at the Vegeta and Bulma household would look like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sketch depicts Vegeta, Bulma, Trunks, and Bulla enjoying the traditional Japanese Christmas dinner of fried chicken and a specialty Christmas cake. Vegeta and Bulma don Santa outfits, Bulla is a generally happy baby, and Trunks seems to be a messy eater. Although this scene has never been fully produced in the series, it is fun to imagine what it could look like through the eyes of someone who was officially involved with the series.

@dragongarowLEE has also shared a sketch of Yamcha recently that definitely showed an appreciation for the character not seen in quite a while on the actual series.

There is currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs. There have also been details shared over its possible story. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.