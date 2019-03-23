‘Dragon Ball’ Doubles Down on Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 2 Origin

Dragon Ball Z fans have had a big debate over the years as they have tried to pin down exactly how Vegeta obtained his Super Saiyan 2 form. The series seemed to imply that Vegeta reached his SSJ2 form through training after the Cell Games, but fans were wondering if he actually attained it when he allowed himself to be taken over by Babidi.

The series has doubled down on the Vegeta training theory by outright revealing he received the SSJ2 form through harsh training at a previous Dragon Ball exhibit at Tokyo Skytree.

A tad late on this, but the Tokyo Skytree DB exhibit from back in December had descriptions taken verbatim from Daizenshuu 7/Chouzenshuu 4, notably the detail that Vegeta got SS2 via training (so he already had it pre-Babidi), and that Buu’s attack caused Earth’s magma to expand. pic.twitter.com/U26CMlOIKZ — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 18, 2019

As noted by @Herms98 on Twitter, a Dragon Ball exhibit at the Tokyo Skytree in Japan had noted that Vegeta attained Super Saiyan 2 through training. The translated noted reads, “Gohan naturally transformed into Super Saiyan 2 after his anger exploded against Cell’s atrocious behaviors, while Goku and Vegeta acquired the power through long, hard training.”

This was suggested in the series as Vegeta noted how weak Gohan had gotten without training during the Majin Buu saga, though the reveal of his later “Majin Vegeta” form clouded this. It seemed like the only way Vegeta could reach Super Saiyan 2 was due to Babidi’s magic tapping into his darker nature, but Vegeta had been training to reach the form already. He could use Super Saiyan 2 any time he wanted, but still wanted that extra boost of Majin power for his big rematch with Goku.

This makes his later turn much more interesting character wise as even with the use of Super Saiyan 2, his inferiority complex due to the Cell saga and Goku’s actions pushed Vegeta even further than before. It took a long time for Vegeta to get beyond this, and now he’s reaching all sorts of wild new levels alongside Goku.

