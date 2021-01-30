The Dragon Prince Offers Season 4 Update

✖

Fans were excited when Netflix renewed The Dragon Prince for four more seasons, but there's been little news about when the fourth season of the Emmy-winning animated fantasy saga would debut. There's been books and comics released and an announced tabletop game, but little word on new episodes. The team at Wonderstorm, the studio behind the series, decided to break into that silence with an update. There's not much in terms of hard facts about the show's return, only confirmation that the pandemic has slowed the already considerable task of taking The Dragon Prince into its next act and reassurances that the wait will ultimately be worthwhile. Here's the message posted to The Dragon Prince's social media accounts:

"Hey #TheDragonPrince community! We are getting lots of requests for news about Season 4, so here is an update!

"Our team has been working hard since the full Saga was greenlit to bring you the next phase of The Dragon Prince with care, passion and creativity. While the pandemic has impacted the process at every level, the reality is that productions of this scale always take a lot of time. We're writing the story and the scripts, assembling the production team and developing other new, exciting areas of Xadia for your to explore. Although we can't give you a date for Season 4 at this point, we want you to know that the new seasons will be worth the wait!

"In the meantime, there are some amazing The Dragon Prince things to look forward to -- including our first tabletop game in collaboration with Fandom, Tales of Xadia (coming VERY soon)! We are excited to continue partnering with Scholastic to bring you the novel Book 2: Sky and some other unannounced canon stories. On top of this, we'll share some behind-the-scenes and sneak peeks of our work on the Saga, plus more surprises we think you'll really enjoy!

Thank you for your patience and continued passion. We're looking forward to seeing you in-person again, hopefully at SDCC or NYCC. We love The Dragon Prince community and when we have news, you will be the first to know!"

Wonderstorm always planned for The Dragon Prince to span seven seasons divided into three acts. The first three seasons, or "books," of the show -- "Moon," "Sky," and "Sun" -- already debuted on Netflix. When the series returns for its fourth book, "Earth," it will have a still unrevealed subtitle added to The Dragon Prince's name. The fourth and fifth seasons make up the show's second act, while the final three seasons comprise the last act, potentially with a new title for the series.

