Edens Zero Creator Celebrates New Anime Debuts With Cute Sketches

Edens Zero's creator is celebrating some of the new character debuts in the anime with some cute new sketches! Fairy Tail might be the biggest reason series creator Hiro Mashima is well known among fans, but one of the cooler reasons fans have come to love the creator over the years is all of the extra attention he pays towards his characters through special sketches. This has been especially true for his newest series, Edens Zero, as it began its first official anime adaptation earlier this April as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule.

The anime is now nearing the end of its first cour, and with it has introduced a number of new characters to the main and ancillary crews. With each new episode airing in Japan, Mashima has accompanied them with special sketches highlighting each of the characters making their debut. This is also true for its main character, Rebecca Bluegarden, which you can find Mashima's new soapy sketch for her below as shared with fans through his Twitter:

Another recent sketch celebrated Mosco Versa-0's debut in the anime. He's voiced by Mitsuo Iwata in the series:

Finally, there's a new sketch for Sister Ivry, the newest addition to the anime as of the most recent episode. She's voiced by Yukiyo Fujii in the series:

Edens Zero is currently only airing new episodes in Japan, but thankfully the rest of the world won't have to wait much longer as the anime will be streaming with Netflix worldwide beginning on August 26th. The officially describe the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

What do you think of Hiro Mashima's newest sketches for Edens Zero's anime? Will you be checking it out when it streams on Netflix later this Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!