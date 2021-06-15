Edens Zero Welcomes a Fairy Tail Alum to the Cast

✖

Edens Zero's anime has welcomed another Fairy Tail alum to the cast with its newest character addition! The anime adaptation of Hiro Mashima's newest manga series has officially made its debut earlier this year as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule, and now that the season is winding down, the anime is making its way through its first major cour. This cour has already seen a number of new additions joining the cast, and this includes some familiar voices from Mashima's previous anime adaptation, Fairy Tail. But this newest addition is a little less direct than those comebacks.

Edens Zero's anime has announced that Sister Ivry (one of the four pillars of the titular Edens Zero ship) will be coming to the anime soon, and voicing her will be Yukiyo Fujii, who provided the voices of characters such as Millianna, Gemi, Katja, Michelia and more. The official Twitter account for the anime not only announced this new addition but gave fans an idea of what Sister Ivry will look like in the anime with a first look at her character design. You can check it out below:

Edens Zero already has a few voice actors carried over from Fairy Tail, but those connections are a little more direct and deliberate due to the purposeful similarities between the characters. New additions such as Elsie Crimson (whose a dead ringer for Erza Scarlet) and Justice (who is a mirror to Jellal) carried over their respective voice actors as an additional connection left by series creator Hiro Mashima, and that's not the only thing connected the two series together.

Luckily it won't be too much longer before fans outside of Japan can see Edens Zero for themselves as Netflix has confirmed it will be streaming the anime outside of Japan beginning on August 26th. The officially describe the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

What do you think of this newest edition to Edens Zero's cast? Excited to check out the anime with Netflix later this Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!