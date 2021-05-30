Edens Zero Creator Celebrates New Anime Debuts With New Sketches

✖

Edens Zero's creator celebrated some new additions to the anime with a set of new sketches! Hiro Mashima definitely caught fans' attention with his work on series such as Rave Master and Fairy Tail, and his newest series is making just as big of a mark. While the manga has had steady success thus far, Edens Zero's anime debut is greatly expanding this as now it's running new episodes as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule. Mashima might be juggling a lot of projects at the moment, but the creator always makes time for something extra despite all of this.

Edens Zero's anime has officially introduced two new characters, Jin and Labilia Christy, with the newest episode of the series airing in Japan. To celebrate this, series creator Hiro Mashima debuted two cool new sketches for the duo just as he's done for other big anime debuts in the past like Elsie Crimson and Witch Regret. You can check out Mashima's newest sketch below:

Labilia Christy might have already been brought to the anime with the third episode, but her newest appearance is a much fuller one. Bringing her to life for Edens Zero's anime is Ayumi Ayano, and bringing Jin to life in the anime is Yuki Shin (who can also be heard this Spring as the voice of Takemichi Hanegaki in Tokyo Revengers). These two are far from the only new additions we'll be seeing, however, as the anime is really just only getting started. For fans outside of Japan, Edens Zero is going to be released internationally later this year.

Netflix has already confirmed that Edens Zero will be streaming this Fall, and while they have yet to confirm a concrete release date or narrow down this window, they officially describe the 25 episode series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

What do you think of Edens Zero's newest anime additions? Are you excited to check out the new anime when it hits Netflix later this Fall?