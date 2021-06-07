Edens Zero Celebrates Newest Episode With Fun New Sketches

✖

Edens Zero creator Hiro Mashima is celebrating the release of the newest episode of the anime with some fun new sketches! Mashima is one of the busiest creators working with anime and manga today as he's currently in the process of several major different projects that run the gamut between manga, anime, video games, and more. His newest weekly series, Edens Zero, has been running in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine and has been such a success that it debuted its first anime adaptation as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule.

The newest episode of the anime recently aired in Japan featured some pretty big moments for Homura, and thus series creator Hiro Mashima decided to celebrate with a fun new sketch honoring Homura's jump into the fight. Just as he has done with the debuts of some big characters in the anime's past, Mashima also celebrated the newest episode with a fun new sketch of Rebecca Bluegarden as well. You can check out the sketches below:

Edens Zero is airing new episodes in Japan, but fans outside in other territories will not be able to check it out for themselves just yet. Netflix has already confirmed that Edens Zero will be streaming with them later this Fall, and while they have yet to confirm a concrete release date or narrow down this window, the series has been confirmed to run for 25 episodes for this initial order.

Netflix officially describes the 25 episode series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

But how do you feel about Edens Zero? How is it comparing to Mashima's previous works so far? Are you excited to check out the anime later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!