Edens Zero Readies for Next Anime Arc With New Poster

Edens Zero is readying for the anime's next major arc with a cool new poster! Hiro Mashima's newest series most recently celebrated its third anniversary of running in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, and its debut anime has been airing new episodes on a weekly basis since it first began during the Spring 2021 anime season in Japan. While it will finally be debuting internationally with Netflix later this month, its run in Japan is also getting ready to tackle the Sun Jewel arc now that each of the Four Shining Stars has made their way to the anime.

With Edens Zero getting ready for the Sun Jewel arc and all of the intense battles coming to the anime with the last string of episodes of its debut season, the anime has dropped not only a new trailer teasing what's to come following Valkyrie's debut with the most recent episode but a new poster showing off a good idea of the Sun Jewel arc to come. You can check it out below as shared through the anime's official Twitter account:

While Edens Zero has been airing new episodes in Japan, fans in other territories will finally get their chance to check out the new anime for themselves soon enough. The first cour of the series will be making its debut internationally as Netflix will be streaming the series on August 26th with both its original Japanese audio and English dubbed cast. Netflix officially describe the series as such:

"It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

What do you think of this newest poster for Edens Zero? Will you be checking out the anime on Netflix later this month?