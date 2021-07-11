Edens Zero Creator Celebrates Hermit's Anime Debut With New Sketch

✖

Edens Zero's creator has celebrated Hermit Mio's big debut in the anime with a fun new sketch! Hiro Mashima's newest work made its official anime debut earlier this year in Japan as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and while fans in international territories will finally be able to check it out themselves through Netflix later this Summer, the series is now continuing to air new episodes as part of the Summer 2021 anime season in Japan. The series has actually kicked off the second cour with its newest episode and brought in an important new face.

Episode 13 of the series introduces Hermit Mio (along with a brand new ending theme sequence), one of the core members of the Eden Zero ship's four pillars. She's voiced by Kanon Takao in the anime series, and original series creator Hiro Mashima was so excited to see the character make her official debut in the anime that he crafted a fun new sketch for the situation much like he did to commemorate some of the bigger character additions in the past. Check it out below:

Edens Zero is currently making its way through its first scheduled seasonal order of 25 episodes, but has yet to reveal whether or not it will be getting picked up for a second season as of the halfway point at the time of this writing. At least fans everywhere will be able to check out the new anime for themselves soon as Netflix has confirmed that Edens Zero will begin streaming worldwide on August 26th.

They officially describe the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

