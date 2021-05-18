Edens Zero Expands Roster With New Cast Additions, Character Designs

✖

Edens Zero has expanded its anime roster with new cast additions and character designs! Hiro Mashima's newest series is currently living a new life through anime in Japan as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule, and the first few episodes have been spent putting the crew of the titular Edens Zero together while slowly introducing the rest of the world. The newest episode of the series brought about a major turning point with the debut of the infamous space pirate Elsie Crimson (who should feel familiar to Fairy Tail fans), and now the cast is expanding even further as a result.

Crimson's debut in the series kicks off a new set of characters and conflicts, and Edens Zero's official Twitter account revealed a close look at two of these new additions. Coming to the anime are Daisuke Namikawa as Justice (who importantly also voiced Jellal in Fairy Tail), and Kiyono Yasuno (My Hero Academia's Nejire Hado) as Witch. You can check out their character designs below:

Edens Zero is currently airing new episodes in Japan, but fans in other territories will be able to check out the anime this Fall with Netflix. A concrete release date has yet to be set for the 25 episode run of the series, but Netflix describes Edens Zero as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

What do you think of these new additions to the Edens Zero's cast? Curious to see how Hiro Mashima's newest series makes the jump to anime?