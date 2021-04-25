Edens Zero Surprises With Major Fairy Tail Cameo

✖

Edens Zero really took fans by surprise with a cameo from some major Fairy Tail favorites in the newest episode! Hiro Mashima's newest series has finally made its anime debut as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and while fans outside of Japan will have to wait to check out this new series until later this year, fans have spotted some of the biggest moments from the anime thus far. This includes some major cameos from Mashima's previous series that made their way to the new anime series after their cameo in the manga.

The newest episode of the series has aired in Japan, and with it Edens Zero has adapted some of the Easter Egg cameos that series creator Hiro Mashima had snuck into the original manga. This includes a special cameo of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia from Fairy Tail that popped up in the background from the newest episode. It's a small cameo, but it does count as a spoiler if you don't want to see how the two of them pop up just yet. Check it out below as spotted by @needsnalu on Twitter:

NALU CAMEO IN EDENS ZERO 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/kaKQT2mKKE — hana ❀♥ (@needsnalu) April 24, 2021

Unfortunately, while Edens Zero is currently airing new episodes in Japan this Spring it's going to be a while before international fans can check out the new series for themselves. Confirmed to be running for 25 episodes overall, Edens Zero's anime will be streaming with Netflix outside of Japan beginning later this Fall. Though no concrete date has been set for the release just yet.

Netflix officially describes Edens Zero as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

How do you feel about Fairy Tail's Natsu and Lucy popping up in the Edens Zero universe? Are you excited to see the new series for yourself later this year Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!