Fairy Tail Creator Shares Slick New Sketch for Edens Zero's Rebecca

Fairy Tail's creator has shared a slick new sketch of his main Edens Zero heroine, Rebecca Bluegarden! Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima is one of the busiest creators working in manga and anime today as not only is he working on a sequel to Fairy Tail with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, but he is also working on his newest weekly serialization with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, Edens Zero. This new series is a dramatic departure from what Mashima has done prior as it follows its main heroine Rebecca through adventures in space, and it's been a big hit with fans so far.

Just as fans had seen with Lucy Heartfilia in Fairy Tail, Rebecca often has plenty of makeovers of her own with each new adventure or arc in the series. Mashima has provided all sorts of makeovers for her in his spare time as well as he often shares cute makeovers for the heroine with sketches shared with fans on Twitter. That's the case for the latest new sketch shared with fans as well as it sees Rebecca donning a slick red dress for her next video entry. Check it out below:

The series has been such a hit with fans, in fact, that a full anime adaptation of the series has made its debut with the Spring 2021 season of new releases in Japan. Confirmed to be running for 25 episodes overall, Edens Zero's anime will be officially streaming with Netflix outside of Japan beginning later this Fall. No concrete date has been set for the release just yet, however.

Netflix officially describes Edens Zero as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

