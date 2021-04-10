Edens Zero Creator Celebrates Anime Premiere with Special Sketch

✖

Edens Zero's creator has celebrated the official debut of the new anime with a special sketch. Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail might have brought its anime to an end some time ago, but fans have been eagerly awaiting to see which of his works would be getting an official adaptation next. This turned out to be Mashima's newest series, Edens Zero, which has finally made its anime debut after running for nearly 150 chapters in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. Hitting TV screens in Japan as part of the Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases, Mashima celebrated the debut in style.

Following a major countdown to its premiere with a series of special sketches highlighting each of the main characters of the series, Hiro Mashima took to Twitter to celebrate the official debut of Edens Zero's anime with a cute new sketch featuring the main trio of this series, Shiki Granbell, Rebecca Bluegarden, and Happy (who is completely different from his Fairy Tail incarnation). Check it out below:

Edens Zero is directed by Shinji Ishihara for J.C. Staff and includes the cast of Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Shiki Aoki as Homura Kogetsu, Hiromichi Tezuka as Weisz Steiner, Shiori Izawa as E.M. Pino, Sayaka Ohara as Elsie Crimson, Houchu Ohtsuka as Ziggy, and Kikuko Inoue as Mother.

Edens Zero might currently be airing in Japan, but the series will be officially made available for streaming through Netflix later this Fall. They describe the new anime series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

What do you think of this new look at Edens Zero's main trio? How are you liking the manga so far? Excited to see the anime in motion later this year?