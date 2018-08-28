‘Incredibles’ Director Reveals His One ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Critique

Edge of Tomorrow made its outing in 2014, but the film isn’t ready to wrap its story like that. With a sequel in development, fans are curious whether the second film will ever see the light, and one director is sharing his take on the wait with fans.

So, manga and anime fanatics better get on-board with the franchise. Its reviews go to show this adaptation has a special something that is worth the wait.

Over on Twitter, director Brad Bird shared his take on the first film and said his own fault with the feature is its bland title.

“GREAT movie, but the audience (who asks for originality in films) failed to show up for it. If it had been released as “LIVE, DIE, REPEAT” it might’ve been the hit it should’ve been. Sadly, it was called EDGE OF TOMORROW… a terrible & bland title for a really entertaining film,” Bird critiqued.

Continuing, the director said Edge of Tomorrow didn’t bring in enough cash to persuade more studios to pursue more original features. However, the film’s sequel could help turn that reputation around.

“To be clear, EDGE OF TOMORROW was a hit, but given production and advertising costs, it didn’t show the kind of profit that would encourage other studios to start gambling on originals again. But they ARE planning a sequel.”

So far, there is no firm date out for when this sequel is set to debut. The film, which will be titled Live Die Repeat and Repeat, is slated to star Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise as reprisals. However, either actor has locked in a schedule for filming since director Doug Liman is doing a script rewrite for the sequel with Jez Butterworth.

Given the film’s positive reviews and box-office pull, a sequel will hopefully show the world anime can be done well in real-life. Edge of Tomorrow is based on a light novel and manga by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. The original story was called All You Need Is Kill, and it follows United Defense Force recruit Keiji Kiriya as the soldier gets caught in a time loop after dying in battle. The film follows Keiji as he learns more about the aliens Earth is trying to push back, and things get complicated when he learns a comrade of his is also going through a similar time loop.

Will you be checking out this sequel whenever it drops?