New Demon Slayer Movie Shares First Look at Muzan’s Final Demons

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be hitting theaters across Japan in just a few more days, and with it Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Chapter 1 has revealed the first look at Muzan Kibutsuji’s final Upper Ranks that we’ll see in action. Demon Slayer is just days away from kicking off a massive new trilogy of feature films for the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. While fans in international territories have to wait a bit longer, fans in Japan will be the first to see the next major step in the anime’s story.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be hitting Japan in just a few days, and the promotional roll out for the film is now in full force in the region. While the film had been sharing special posters for each of the characters in the months leading up to the release of the new film, it turns out there were just a few more that were never released online. Thanks to @setsuka_snow33 on X, however, we’ve gotten to see these posters that showcase the final demon that had yet to be revealed in the trailer and previous promotional materials. Check them below but there is a major spoiler to follow.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Adds to Muzan’s Line Up

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be throwing Tanjiro Kamado and the surviving Demon Slayers straight into the titular castle for the final fights against Muzan Kibutsuji’s demonic forces. These character posters have yet to be released online, but have been put on display in Japan as they fully reveal the final member of the Upper Ranks that we’ll meet in the coming movie. Because alongside new looks at Muzan, Kokushibo, Doma and Akaza is the new addition of Kaigaku, the new Upper Rank Six.

Without giving too much away about who Kaigaku is for those looking to go into the movie with as little as possible, Kaigaku is a new addition to the Upper Ranks following Gyutaro’s defeat during the Entertainment District Arc. Each of the Upper Ranks will be facing off in massive battles against each of the key characters for these final battles, and Kaigaku ties into Zenitsu Agatsuma’s story for the coming trilogy. He was intensely staring down Kaigaku in the latest trailer, and we’ll soon see for ourselves why.

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Come Out in the U.S?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th. The release windows or dates have yet to be announced for the two following films in the trilogy as of this time, but it will be launching in both English dubbed and Japanese language audio with English subtitles (and even be releasing in premium and IMAX formats when it hits). It’s going to be adapting quite a lot, and plans to do so with its two hour and 35 minutes runtime.

It’s going to be a longer wait for those outside of Japan, but Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is preparing to showcase more of the new film soon as part of San Diego Comic-Con 2025. The film will be taking over Hall H on Saturday, July 25th and will be debuting exclusive footage that’s going to debut overseas for the first time with director Haruo Sotozaki, director of photgraphy Yuichi Terao, Tanjiro Kamado voice star Natsuki Hanae, Zenitsu Agatsuma voice star Aleks Le, and even theme song performing artist LiSA all in attendance.