Jujutsu Kaisen Teams Up With BTS For Hilarious Crossover

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga might have recently released its final chapter, but the anime still has quite a few storylines and battles to cover before it does the same. In fact, Jujutsu Tech is hitting the news thanks to the arrival of the compilation film, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death, arriving in theaters in the West. To no one’s surprise, Yuji Itadori and his friends’ story is one that resonates strongly with anime fans and thus, it has warranted an unexpected appearance. It seems that one of the prominent members of Korean pop band, BTS, is a big fan of Gege Akutami’s creation and is more than happy to share that fact.

Throughout their careers, BTS has been more than willing to release updates regarding what they are up to and where they are in the world. During one of their recent videos to fans, member Kim Namjoon, aka RM, not only showed his love of Jujutsu Kaisen by wearing a shirt with Yuji Itadori and Sukuna on it, he went one step further. Shooting fans a “Domain Expansion” hand sign, it’s clear that RM is a big fan of the supernatural shonen series. While the band has had several ties to the anime medium in the past, this latest video makes for a compelling link between BTS and Jujutsu Tech.

#RM showing off his Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji Itadori/Sukuna T-Shirt and doing the Taishakuten-in hand sign.



He is a real JJK fan. pic.twitter.com/zS8TAuyXjv — Kim Namjoon Source (@KNJsSource) July 15, 2025

The BTS Anime

There hasn’t specifically been an anime series titled “BTS The Anime,” but the members of the band have made appearances in a show of their own. 7Fates: Chakho is a Korean webtoon that features several members of the band brought into a fictional, supernatural world. While this anime is only a short film, it was brought to life by popular studio CloverWorks. You might know CloverWorks best for its work on the likes of The Promised Neverland, Spy x Family, and The Elusive Samurai. Luckily, despite only being one episode, you can watch 7Fates entirely for free by clicking here.

As for Jujutsu Kaisen, the shonen franchise recently made an appearance at this year’s Anime Expo to confirm that production on season three was underway. While MAPPA didn’t state when we can expect the Culling Game to finally hit the small screen, even the voice actors have been returning to their characters in the booth. This upcoming storyline might just give the Shibuya Incident Arc a run for its money.

As a refresher for those who have been away from Jujutsu Tech for some time, Yuji was on the run from his former allies thanks to the path of destruction cut by Sukuna. With Jujutsu Tech sending Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s Yuta Okkotsu after the anime star, a fight like no other is being teased for the third season. Whenever the MAPPA-produced show returns, it will be one of the biggest anime events of that year.

